Veteran Finance Executive Tom Savini Joins Revenue Analytics as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revenue Analytics, a tech-enabled consulting firm and a leader in the Revenue Management space, announced today that Tom Savini has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Revenue Analytics, a company founded over 12 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, continues to grow at a dramatic pace, reporting close to 50 percent revenue growth in 2016 and is expecting continued substantial growth this year. Savini, who joined Revenue Analytics on August 1, brings over 25 years of experience in corporate banking, finance and executive leadership working with high growth technology companies. As Chief Financial Officer, Savini will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s growth from a financial perspective, as well as all accounting, reporting, and treasury functions.

“Tom’s experience in leading growth companies will be invaluable as we scale our business at Revenue Analytics to achieve our mission of creating value and enriching lives,” said Dax Cross, Chief Executive Officer of Revenue Analytics. “His unique combination of financial expertise and business acumen is a tremendous asset and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the company.”

Prior to joining Revenue Analytics, Savini served in executive leadership roles in the Atlanta technology community. Most recently, he was the CFO for network security provider Damballa, Inc., where he helped lead the company through three-fold growth, resulting in the sale of the company to Core Security. Prior to Damballa, Tom was CFO for wireless security provider AirDefense, Inc., where he assisted with the strategic re-focusing and growth into new markets leading to its acquisition by Motorola. Before AirDefense, Tom served in operational and financial leadership roles at optical equipment provider Movaz Networks, Inc. Tom helped guide Movaz from start-up phase to $60 million in revenue before the sale to Germany-based Adva Optical. Earlier in his career, Savini held positions at corporate and investment banking institutions.

“Revenue Analytics has established itself as the leader in the technology community, and I’m excited to join the company as we continue to expand and penetrate new industries. This is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to playing an instrumental role in shaping our company’s future growth,” Savini said.

Savini is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, and has an MBA from Mercer University.

About Revenue Analytics

Revenue Analytics is a tech-enabled consulting ﬁrm that helps the world’s biggest companies make their biggest revenue decisions, like what to charge, what to stock, and what to promote when. The challenge is that these decisions can have millions of variables and many unknown outcomes. How do you eliminate the unknowns so you can increase revenue without increasing risk? We make it happen with experienced, multi-disciplinary teams; battle-tested technology; and a process that solves for the human equation. That’s how we’ve helped our clients outpace their peers and achieve a combined $11B in organic revenue growth.