VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $2.8 Billion Contract To Execute USS George Washington Refueling and Complex Overhaul

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has received a $2.8 billion contract to execute the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73).

“We’ve spent the better part of three years planning and preparing for this availability,” said Chris Miner, Newport News’ vice president, in-service aircraft carrier programs. “We are leveraging lessons learned from the USS Abraham Lincoln RCOH, implementing digital tools to increase efficiency, and working with our Navy partners, our suppliers and numerous contractors to recapitalize this ship and deliver her back to the Navy for another 25 years of service.”

The RCOH represents 35 percent of all maintenance and modernization in an aircraft carrier’s 50-year service life. USS George Washington’s RCOH will include the refueling of the ship’s reactors, as well as extensive modernization work to more than 2,300 compartments, 600 tanks and hundreds of systems. In addition, major upgrades will be made to the flight deck, catapults, combat systems and the island. Work will begin immediately and continue through August 2021. After the RCOH, USS George Washington will be one of the most modern and technologically advanced Nimitz-class aircraft carriers in the fleet and will continue to be a vital part of the nation’s defense.

The aircraft carrier arrived at Newport News on Aug. 4 under a planning contract. USS George Washington is the sixth Nimitz-class carrier to undergo this major life-cycle milestone. More than 4,000 employees will support the execution effort.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

