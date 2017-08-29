Vilacto Bio Inc. Is Now Nationwide with Expanded Delivery to all 50 States

Breaking News
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vilacto Bio Inc. (OTCQB:VIBI), announces that Vilacto Bio has made an agreement with Rakuten Super Logistics known as RSL to handle our inventory, fulfillment and shipment. Vilacto Bio has chosen RSL based on the latter’s mantra of “100% Speed & Accuracy,” which matches our customers’ expectations when they buy Vilact Skin Care products.  Vilact Skin Care is now in reach of all consumers nationwide with fast delivery and accurate orders.

“People rely on us, and how we conduct our business with our Customers at present and in the future. Vilacto Bio always aims to forge alliances with the best of the best,” states Gert Anderson, CEO of Vilacto Bio Inc.

About Vilacto Bio Inc.:

Vilacto Bio Inc. (OTCQB:VIBI), is a biotech company that has developed the now fully patented Lactoactive® (Lactoactive molecule) that in numerous studies has demonstrated above average effect treating conditions such as inflammatory diseases, diabetes, psoriasis, skin aging, and skin issues in different levels. We aim to further develop our Lactoactive® molecule for the purpose of increasing the quality of our retail and medical skin cream products as well as licensing out our Lactoactive® molecule for the pharmaceutical industry.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

CONTACT: Vilacto Bio Inc.
Fabriksvej 48
4700 Naestved
Denmark

Gert Andersen
Phone: +1 646-893-7895
[email protected]
www.vilactobio.com
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
