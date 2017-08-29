Vilacto Bio Inc. Is Now Nationwide with Expanded Delivery to all 50 States

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vilacto Bio Inc. (OTCQB:VIBI), announces that Vilacto Bio has made an agreement with Rakuten Super Logistics known as RSL to handle our inventory, fulfillment and shipment. Vilacto Bio has chosen RSL based on the latter’s mantra of “100% Speed & Accuracy,” which matches our customers’ expectations when they buy Vilact Skin Care products. Vilact Skin Care is now in reach of all consumers nationwide with fast delivery and accurate orders.

“People rely on us, and how we conduct our business with our Customers at present and in the future. Vilacto Bio always aims to forge alliances with the best of the best,” states Gert Anderson, CEO of Vilacto Bio Inc.

About Vilacto Bio Inc.:

Vilacto Bio Inc. (OTCQB:VIBI), is a biotech company that has developed the now fully patented Lactoactive® (Lactoactive molecule) that in numerous studies has demonstrated above average effect treating conditions such as inflammatory diseases, diabetes, psoriasis, skin aging, and skin issues in different levels. We aim to further develop our Lactoactive® molecule for the purpose of increasing the quality of our retail and medical skin cream products as well as licensing out our Lactoactive® molecule for the pharmaceutical industry.

