Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on October 26, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2017.
Village Super Market operates a chain of 29 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania.
