VIQ Solutions Announces Next Growth Driver, AI-Assist, the Artificial Intelligence Assistant

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, or the “Company”) (TSX Venture:VQS), a global expert providing a cybersecurity protected technology and service platform for digital evidence capture and content management, today announced accelerated development of its artificial intelligence platform. It will offer significantly enhanced services to meet rapidly increasing worldwide demand, beginning with existing and new VIQ Government, Public Safety, Medical and Judicial customers.

VIQ worldwide customers have enormous and fast increasing amounts of structured and unstructured content all needing the highest level of security. The Artificial Intelligence platform builds on VIQ’s proprietary, patent protected cybersecurity layer and will allow security sensitive organizations to unlock the value of their digital content.

“This exciting new opportunity is positioning VIQ to move to the next level of revenue growth and profitability,” said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO.

VIQ’s artificial intelligence platform is being designed to unlock the critical value of the massive digital content customers and partners securely capture, manage and mine with VIQ.

“Artificial intelligence is a game changer for Government, Judicial, Military, Law Enforcement and Medical with enormous potential and benefits. For VIQ customers and partners, the key to successful deployment of A.I. is the ability to capture, identify and select the right content in a secure, effective and meaningful way. VIQ has the end-to-end platform that will marry the power of A.I. data mining and analytics with full function secured content capture and management. All in an ultra-secure, seamless and collaborative environment,” said Mr. Paré.

“Artificial Intelligence provides an entirely new level of rich information, content insights and deduction from customers’ digital content,” said Malcolm Macallum, VIQ Chief Operating and Technology Officer.

“VIQ’s current SaaS cloud-based platform is hardware agnostic and interoperable within a large ecosystem of content providers, workflow/NAS providers, integrators and AV manufacturers. Our artificial intelligence platform expands the ecosystem of partnerships and distribution channels beyond core VIQ channels today,” said Mr. Peter Kostandenou, VIQ Chief Marketing Officer.

For more information on what is making the news at VIQ Solutions, please visit our website at www.viqsolutions.com/news.html.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization’s digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ’s technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward looking statements or information are provided to communicate management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to, the size, scope, expected revenues and dates related to implementation.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and VIQ Solutions undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Peter Kostandenou, VIQ Solutions, (905) 948-8266 ext. 213, email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.