Vishay Intertechnology TMBS® Rectifiers in SlimDPAK Save Space, Improve Thermal Performance and Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) today introduced a new family of surface-mount TMBS® Trench MOS Barrier Schottky rectifiers in the eSMP® series SlimDPAK (TO-252AE) package. Offering lower profiles and better thermal performance than devices in the DPAK (TO-252AA), the Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers feature reverse voltages from 45 V to 150 V, low forward voltage drop, and industry-high current ratings.

By combining TMBS technology with the SlimDPAK package, the 40 new Schottky rectifiers released today deliver current ratings up to 35 A for single-chip configurations and 40 A for dual-chip, center-tap common cathode configurations. Footprint-compatible with the DPAK package, the devices’ profile is 43 % lower, enabling ultra slim industrial and consumer electronics designs. In addition, their heatsink area is 14 % larger, allowing for typical thermal resistance down to 1.5 °C/W.

With their forward voltage drop down to 0.44 V at 20 A, 0.46 V at 35 A, and 0.49 V at 40 A, the rectifiers reduce power losses and improve efficiency in DC/DC converters and freewheeling and polarity protection diodes. For automotive applications, the devices are also available in an AEC-Q101 qualified version.

The new rectifiers feature a maximum operating junction temperature up to +175 °C and an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. Ideal for automated placement, the devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the new TMBS rectifiers are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

TMBS and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

