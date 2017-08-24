Vistin Pharma ASA : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2017 results

Oslo, 24 August 2017

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), a producer of high quality API’s and Solid Dosage Forms for the international pharmaceutical industry, will release its second quarter 2017 results on Thursday 31 August 2017.

The results will be presented by Vistin Pharma’s CEO Kjell-Erik Nordby and CFO Gunnar Manum at 08:30 CET at Carnegie AS, Fjordalleen 16, Oslo, Norway. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed directly from

http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.phpwebcastId=58639933

or http://www.vistin.com/investors/webcast-article214-455.html.

The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available on www.vistin.com/investors and www.newsweb.no, as well as on news wires.

Vistin Pharma welcomes all interested parties.

For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Manum

CFO

+47 95 17 91 90

[email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.