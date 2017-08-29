VITAMIN SHOPPE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. – (VSI)

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 27, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 1, 2017 and August 6, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Vitamin Shoppe and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vsi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 27, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Vitamin Shoppe and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2017, Vitamin Shoppe announced that it expected to deliver “[f]ully diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.95 – $2.20” during fiscal year 2017. Subsequently, on May 10, 2017, the Company slashed FY17 guidance by more than 45% and then on August 9, 2017, revealed it was taking a goodwill impairment charge of $168 million and as a result, a GAAP loss per share of $6.73 in 2Q17.

On this news, the price of Vitamin Shoppe’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner [email protected] 1-877-515-1850 206 Covington St. Madisonville, LA 70447