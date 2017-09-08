VITAMIN SHOPPE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. – (VSI)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 27, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between the expanded period of March 1, 2017 and August 8, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Vitamin Shoppe and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2017, Vitamin Shoppe announced that it expected to deliver “[f]ully diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.95 – $2.20” during fiscal year 2017. Subsequently, on May 10, 2017, the Company slashed FY17 guidance by more than 45% and then on August 9, 2017, revealed it was taking a goodwill impairment charge of $168 million and as a result, a GAAP loss per share of $6.73 in 2Q17.

On this news, the price of Vitamin Shoppe’s shares plummeted.

