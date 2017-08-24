Vivid Seats College Football Pricing Preview Provides a Closer Look at Conferences and Teams Driving Ticket Costs This Season

According to Vivid Seats, the SEC has the highest median prices for this season’s conference games with an estimated ticket price of $121

Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Alabama Crimson Tide command top median home game ticket prices, drive up cost of attendance the most when visiting opponents

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivid Seats, one of the largest online ticket marketplaces, today released its College Football Pricing Preview which provides a median price breakdown for conference and non-conference games that are driving this season’s ticket prices, as well the top visiting teams that have the greatest impact on their opponent’s ticket prices. While the SEC has the highest conference game ticket price, fans can still see their favorite SEC teams play during non-conference matchups for an affordable median price of $45. Additionally, the ACC has the lowest conference matchups with a median ticket price of $71; however, ACC teams command the highest non-conference median ticket price of $80.

“With college football Saturdays just about to kick off, we’re seeing strong interest from fans,” said Jeanenne Tornatore, Senior Editor for Vivid Seats. “College football enthusiasts can expect to pay a premium price when seeing the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Alabama Crimson Tide at home or on the road.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CONFERENCE AND NON-CONFERENCE GAMES COMPARISON1

After the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 fans are in luck this year as those conferences offer the most affordable median ticket prices of $77 and $81, respectively.

Additionally, the SEC is the No. 1-searched league on Vivid Seats, followed by the Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.

Conference Median Price Conference Game Non-Conference Game ACC $71 $80 Big 12 $81 $52 Big Ten $100 $76 Pac-12 $77 $61 SEC $121 $45

TOP 10 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HOME TEAMS BY MEDIAN TICKET PRICE2

Rank Home Team Venue Median Price 1 Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium $200 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame Stadium $196 3 Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant–Denny Stadium $163 4 Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium $136 5 Virginia Tech Hokies Lane Stadium $127 6 Boston College Eagles Boston College Alumni Stadium $125 7 Florida Gators Ben Hill Griffin Stadium $124 8 UCLA Bruins Rose Bowl $120 9 Michigan Wolverines Michigan Stadium $115 10 Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium $111

Highlights:

Tickets to see the Ohio State Buckeyes are in high-demand this season. Fans wanting to watch them play at Ohio Stadium this year will have to pay a median price of $200. The popular matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 9 may play a role in this expensive price tag.

In comparison to other teams, Penn State fans will save a few dollars due to their team’s relatively affordable median ticket price of $111.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAMS THAT IMPACT TICKET PRICES ON THE ROAD3

When the Tide rolls in, prices go up. Home team fans will see a median price increase of 212 percent when their team plays Alabama.

Other notable away team lifts include:

Away Team Away Team Lift Alabama Crimson Tide 212 % Notre Dame Fighting Irish 154 % Ohio State Buckeyes 128 % Georgia Bulldogs 119 % LSU Tigers 107 % Clemson Tigers 96 % North Carolina Tar Heels 82 % Auburn Tigers 75 % Texas A&M Aggies 72 % Oklahoma Sooners 70 %

