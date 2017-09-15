Wabash National Corporation Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers at Annual Conference

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) recognized top suppliers yesterday during its annual Supplier Conference. More than 300 attendees representing 240 companies attended the conference in Lafayette, Indiana, during which 30 suppliers received awards for exceptional performance.

“Innovation is the heart of Wabash National, and the collaboration we have with our supplier partners plays a vital role in achieving our purpose of making our customers and our industries better,” said Chief Executive Officer Dick Giromini. “I congratulate all of this year’s supplier award winners and thank each one of them for their contribution to helping Wabash deliver on our commitments of safety and innovation.”

The top award, Wabash National’s Pinnacle Award, recognizes the company’s supplier of the year. The 2017 Pinnacle Award went to Jost International, which supplies the company with landing gear for dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbed trailers and tank trailers.

“We’re proud to recognize Jost International as our Pinnacle Award recipient for their excellent level of delivery, quality, service and collaboration,” said Nick Adler, vice president of supply chain management. “This was the first Pinnacle Award for Jost and third Wabash National supplier award overall.”

Twenty-six companies received Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. Award criteria included delivery, quality, innovation, cost, and service and support. Platinum Award winners were (in alphabetical order):

Alcorn Industrial, Inc.

Chicago Tube & Iron

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Dow Chemical Company

Earthwise Plastics

Elliott Company

FedEx (National LTL Carrier of the Year)

G&D Integrated (Truckload Carrier of the Year)

Hendrickson

Henry Poor Lumber

Hutchens Industries, Inc.

Maverick Transportation (Flatbed Carrier of the Year)

Mississippi Welders Supply

Nord Gear Corporation

Old Dominion (Regional LTL Carrier of the Year)

Pacific Metal Company

Powerbrace America

Rockland Flooring

Shandong Machinery Group

Steel of West Virginia

Steel Technologies, LLC

Truck-Lite

U.S. Liner Company

Waters Industrial

Webb Wheel

Wiley Metal Fabrication Inc.

In addition, Grant Thompson Photography, Metropolitan Marketing, and Supply Chain Solutions received Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.

About Wabash National Corporation

Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and North America’s leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985, the company manufactures a diverse range of products including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Garsite, Progress Tank, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Visit www.wabashnational.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Corporate Communications Manager

(765) 771-5766

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Mike Pettit

Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

765-771-5581

[email protected]