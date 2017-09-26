Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education Release 2018 U.S. College Rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Wall Street Journal, in partnership with Times Higher Education, today release its second annual ranking of the top U.S. colleges and universities. For the 2018 edition, the Journal developed a new interactive tool that allows parents and students to customize their own list of schools to reflect qualities that are most important to them based on criteria including: student outcomes (such as the salaries graduates earn), academic resources and spending, student engagement, and campus diversity.

The full list appears as a special report in Wednesday’s issue of The Wall Street Journal and available, with the interactive tool at: WSJ.com/collegerankings.

The WSJ/THE College Rankings top ten overall schools for 2018 are:

1. Harvard University

2. Columbia University

3. Stanford University

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (tie)

5. Duke University

6. Yale University

7. California Institute of Technology

8. University of Pennsylvania

9. Princeton University

10. Cornell University

The complete report also features in-depth analysis of the survey findings, including: which schools are most successful in setting their graduates on a firm financial footing, which schools foster an engaging and inspiring environment and what surprises emerged from the rankings.

“With so many schools to choose from and countless factors to consider, selecting the right college requires careful consideration and a lot of research,” said Dave Pettit, Editor of Specialized News Services, The Wall Street Journal. “The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings are designed to help make the selection process easier and less intimidating.”

“In our first year, the Journal and THE were lauded for shaking up U.S. rankings,” said Phil Baty, Editorial Director, Global Rankings, Times Higher Education. “Unlike traditional competitors, we have built these rankings around a huge survey based on 200,000 current student voices, giving us a student’s eye view of teaching, learning and life on campus. It gives a rounded and practical understanding of the strengths of individual institutions and the lifelong value of a degree.”

Methodology

The full methodology behind The WSJ/THE College Rankings is available here:

https://www.timeshighereducation.com/wall-street-journaltimes-higher-education-college-rankings-2018-methodology

The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 36 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism.

About Times Higher Education

Times Higher Education is the world’s most authoritative source of data, analysis and information about higher education. An essential resource for academics and professionals working in higher education, as well as students and their families, THE was founded in 1971 and has been online since 1995, publishing news, opinion and the World University Rankings. It is published by TES Global.

To subscribe to The Wall Street Journal please visit: https://subscribe.wsj.com

Steve Severinghaus

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

Jessica Mara

Publicist

[email protected]