Warriors ride Durant to beat Cavaliers and clinch NBA title

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – The Golden State Warriors secured their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 Game Five win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, capping a near-perfect run through the playoffs.
