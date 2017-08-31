Wärtsilä announces successful achievement of mechanical completion at the Tornio Manga LNG terminal

Breaking News
Wärtsilä Corporation, Trade press release 31 August 2017 at 10 am EET

The technology group Wärtsilä has successfully reached an important milestone in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of the Tornio Manga LNG terminal in Northern Finland. The mechanical completion of the terminal was achieved on 18 August 2017.

Wärtsilä’s turnkey solution for the terminal includes complete ship unloading, full containment LNG storage, LNG truck loading, ship bunkering, regasification and natural gas send-out facilities. The storage tank with a volume of 50,000 m3 and the new terminal will be the largest LNG receiving terminal in the Nordic region. The EPC delivery is backed by a 10-year maintenance contract for Wärtsilä to provide services related to the needs of the terminal.

“We managed to successfully build our first LNG terminal in very harsh weather conditions and on time. This once again demonstrates Wärtsilä’s full EPC capabilities as well as our unique know-how in gas processing,” says Alexandre Eykerman, Vice President, LNG Solutions, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.

“We are very satisfied with achieving this significant project milestone in original time schedule. The basis for successful project performance has been professional safety management and fluent co-operation between the parties. We are now looking forward to moving towards commissioning and start-up phase in order to start LNG deliveries to our customers in the spring of 2018,” adds Mika Kolehmainen, CEO of Manga LNG Oy.

When in commercial operation mid-2018, the Tornio Manga LNG terminal will supply natural gas to a local stainless steel mill, and LNG to local industries and other consumers in the region. The terminal will play a significant role in enabling growth and reducing the carbon footprint of the region’s industrial operations.

The next major step of the project is expected to take place in November 2017 when the first shipment of LNG is scheduled for arrival.

Caption: When in commercial operation after spring 2018, the Tornio Manga LNG terminal in Finland will supply gas to a local stainless steel mill, and LNG to other users in the Nordic region.

