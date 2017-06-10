WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Thousands of revelers, some waving rainbow flags symbolizing gay rights, crowded Washington streets on Saturday for the city’s gay pride parade in an annual party that saw anti-corporate protesters briefly block its route.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sessions says he will discuss Comey with Senate panel - June 10, 2017
- Washington gay pride parade draws thousands, briefly blocked by protest - June 10, 2017
- Sessions says he will discuss Comey with U.S. Senate panel - June 10, 2017