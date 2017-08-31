Waterstone Defeasance, LLC Closes on a $26.3 Million CMBS Loan

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterstone Defeasance recently closed a defeasance transaction for a $26.3 million CMBS loan, secured by a multifamily property in Morgantown, WV. Waterstone guided the owners through the defeasance process coinciding with the owners’ sale of their property.

As the defeasance consultant, Waterstone managed the activities of the numerous parties involved with the transaction in order to meet the borrower’s closing schedule. Parties associated with a defeasance transaction typically include the servicer, servicer’s counsel, borrower, borrower’s counsel, securities broker, custodian, accountant, rating agencies, and the successor borrower.

“My experience with Waterstone was excellent. They provided top notch customer service and were always available to answer any questions that I had.” –Stephen Pritchard with Isaacson Isaacson Sheridan Fountain & Leftwich, LLP

About Waterstone Defeasance

Waterstone Defeasance, LLC is an independent consulting firm specializing in assisting commercial real estate borrowers through the defeasance process. Since 2005, Waterstone has assisted owners and their advisors achieve the lowest possible defeasance costs. Waterstone has developed an industry-leading online defeasance calculator so clients can get a quick defeasance estimate on their website (defeasanceservices.com). Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company also has offices in New York, Dallas, and Irvine.

