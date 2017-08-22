Watson Standard Embarks on Organizational Transformation with DEACOM ERP

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deacom, Inc., the developer of a single-system Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, has kicked off implementation for Watson Standard, a specialty coatings, inks, and adhesives company. By creating a more standardized set of processes in Deacom’s single-system ERP environment, the manufacturer will be able to efficiently scale the business to meet strategic revenue growth projections.

“We have set steep growth objectives for our company through both acquisitions and organic growth initiatives,” said Henry K. Watson, IV, President of Watson Standard. “In order to meet these objectives, we need to have the right technology and processes in place. We are approaching this ERP replacement project as an organizational transformation, and we chose Deacom as our ERP provider because their software will enable us to meet our objectives and improve many of our internal processes all within the same system.”

A few of the unique characteristics of Deacom’s approach include:

Single-System Software – By writing all functionality in-house and keeping it native to the main ERP application, Deacom customers benefit from an ERP environment that is free of 3 rd party software and customizations. This allows for optimal visibility of business operations in real time.

True Flexibility – By never relying on outside software vendors, DEACOM enables manufacturers, like Watson Standard, to scale their business and convert new acquisitions onto the ERP platform in a much simpler and cost-effective manner.

Guaranteed Fixed-Price Implementation – Understanding that the ERP implementation is a significant investment, Deacom provides a guaranteed fixed-price implementation. This is an offering that leading analyst firm, Technology Evaluation Centers, deems as "virtually unheard of in the ERP software marketspace."

Watson continued by stating that “DEACOM will enable us to focus more of our efforts on scaling the business and less time on manual and redundant procedures.”

For more information about Deacom, visit www.deacom.com or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a scalable, single-system ERP solution specifically designed to streamline operations for manufacturers and distributors. As the artisans of ERP software, Deacom develops a cohesive solution without customization or bolt-ons to increase efficiency and decrease the total costs of ERP ownership. The company’s headquarters is located in Chesterbrook, Pa. To learn more, visit www.deacom.com, follow on Twitter or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

