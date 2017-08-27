WB NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Weibo Corporation Investors of Important August 28 Deadline in First Filed Class Action – WB

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) from April 27, 2017 through June 22, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 28, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed class action commenced by Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Weibo investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Weibo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1151.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weibo lacks a requisite internet audio/video program transmission license; (2) Weibo was posting certain commentary programs with content in violation of Chinese government regulations on its site; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 28, 2017. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1151.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Kevin Chan of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. Kevin Chan, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] www.rosenlegal.com