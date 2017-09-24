SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – A Puerto Rico dam damaged by heavy rains from Hurricane Maria was in danger of failing on Sunday, posing a risk to communities downstream, as people across the U.S. territory sought to dig out from the deadly storm.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Fidget spinners and squishies: some Toys ‘R’ Us toymakers cut ties - September 24, 2017
- Internet giants, once above the fray, on the defensive in Washington - September 24, 2017
- Weakened dam the latest threat as Puerto Rico reels from hurricane - September 24, 2017