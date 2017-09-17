Weary Caribbean eyes second hurricane as many weeks

(Reuters) – A second powerful storm in as many weeks was bearing down on a string of battered Caribbean islands on Sunday, with forecasters saying that Maria had strengthened into a hurricane and would intensify before hitting the Leeward Islands on Monday night.
