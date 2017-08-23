Web.com to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in September 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:WEB), a leading provider of Internet services and online marketing solutions for small businesses, today announced that management will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 4:10 p.m. PT.

An audio of the presentation will be webcast live in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (http://ir.web.com) and will be accessible for a limited period of time after the event.

