Web.com to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in September 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:WEB), a leading provider of Internet services and online marketing solutions for small businesses, today announced that management will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 4:10 p.m. PT.
An audio of the presentation will be webcast live in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (http://ir.web.com) and will be accessible for a limited period of time after the event.
About Web.com
Web.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:WEB) is a global provider of a full range of Internet services to small businesses to help them compete and succeed online. Web.com meets the needs of small businesses anywhere along their lifecycle with affordable, subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and eCommerce solutions. For more information, please visit www.web.com; follow Web.com on Twitter @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com
Note to Editors: Web.com is a registered trademark of Web.com Group, Inc.
CONTACT: Contacts Investors: Ira Berger 904-680-6909 [email protected] Media: Brian Wright 904-371-6856 [email protected]
