Weight Loss Doctor Nishant Rao Improves Upon the Ketogenic Diet for More Consistent Results

Oklahoma City, OK, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ketogenic dieting has many pros which has made it a very popular practice. Yet, Dr. Nishant Rao – medical director at the nationally recognized medical weight loss center, Diet Doc stresses that there may be several important aspects of this type of diet that need to be managed for an effective and safe keto program. “Ketosis is a metabolic state where the body will burn fat (either body fat or dietary fat) as a source of energy rather than carbohydrates,” states Dr. Rao. While some ketogenic diets will recommend zero grams of carbs per day Dr. Rao states that, “The trigger [for ketosis] is to consume under 100 grams of net carbohydrates per day, however most ketogenic diets like the Atkins, Dukkan or HCG diet are all closer to 20-30 grams per day which offers more ketogenic benefits than 100 grams.”

The primary benefits of keto are the lowered blood sugar and insulin levels, both of which are conducive to fat loss. Once an individual’s metabolism has adjusted to the keto diet, hunger is better controlled and many people report a drop-in carbohydrate and sugar cravings as well. Despite these facts, Dr. Rao states, “One big myth of the ketogenic diet is that it automatically will preserve muscle and is muscle sparing. This is not accurate, and one of the main adjustments that must be made on a ketogenic diet is that protein intake must be higher to preserve muscle.” Additionally, adhering to keto diets for too long a period can inhibit the regulation of thyroid hormone production, which can actually decrease one’s metabolism. “Many people on ketogenic diets tend to lose weight very well initially, and then notice a slowdown.” Which is why Dr. Rao recommends cyclical ketogenic dieting to Diet Doc patients. Cyclical ketogenic dieting “strikes a balance between the benefits and a few of the challenges with maintaining a state of ketosis over a long period of time.” Patients utilizing Diet Doc’s cyclical ketogenic dieting plan are seeing steady weight loss of up to 20 lbs per month, as well as long-term weight maintenance. Diet Doc’s has a full staff of medical experts ready to guide you to weight loss success via doctor-patient consultations, exclusive weight loss prescriptions and ongoing support.

Diet Doc's has a full staff of medical experts ready to guide you to weight loss success via doctor-patient consultations, exclusive weight loss prescriptions and ongoing support.

