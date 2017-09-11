Werner Enterprises Named a 2017 Top 100 Trucker

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, was honored to receive the 2017 Top 100 Trucker Award by Inbound Logistics.

“Werner is honored to be recognized as a 2017 Top 100 Trucker,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Werner remains committed to providing world-class logistics solutions and outstanding customer service.”

Inbound Logistics selects the leading transportation providers after evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research. Editors selected this year’s class of Top 100 from a pool of more than 300 organizations. The Top 100 list appears in the September 2017 print and online edition of Inbound Logistics.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Australia. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

