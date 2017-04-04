Westell Launches New Public Safety Signal Booster

Breaking News
AURORA, Ill., April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) announced today that its PS71090 Public Safety Signal Booster has received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification and is now available for purchase.

The Westell PS71090 is a 2-watt, 33-dBm, Class-B, in-building signal booster with NFPA72-compliant features such as antenna monitoring, alarming and support for AC or DC power. The unit supports 700Mhz and 800Mhz Public Safety frequencies and meets future First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) requirements.

“More and more municipalities are working to provide reliable wireless communication for first responders in emergency situations,” said Mike Moran, Senior Vice President, In-Building Wireless at Westell. “In addition, the Federal government has approved $7 billion in seed money for the nation-wide FirstNet broadband public safety network.”

Using building census data and other industry market analysis, Westell estimates that the overall North American market for all in-building Public Safety communications equipment, excluding the FirstNet project, to be approximately $280 million in 2017 and growing to $486 million by 2021.

The PS71090 is the newest member of a portfolio of products for public safety that includes the PS51080 half-watt Public Safety Signal Booster. The higher power output of the 2-watt PS71090 enables the unit to serve a coverage area significantly larger than that served by the half-watt PS51080. Westell expects to introduce additional products for public safety communication later in 2017.

About Westell
Westell is a leading provider of high-performance wireless infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company’s comprehensive set of products and solutions enables service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com.

