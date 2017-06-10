TOKYO (Reuters) – Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp’s prized semiconductor unit to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) or more, a person familiar with the matter said, marking a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-backed Syrian militias push into Islamic State-held Raqqa - June 10, 2017
- British PM fights for survival ahead of Brexit talks - June 10, 2017
- Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid: source - June 10, 2017