WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Basic Materials Conference in New York. Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer, will present at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com

RBC Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 13



