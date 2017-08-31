WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Credit Suisse 30th Annual Basic Materials Conference in New York. Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer, will present at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com
- RBC Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 13
About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.
CONTACT:
WestRock
|Investors:
|Media:
|Matt Tractenberg, 470-328-6327
|John Pensec, 470-328-6397
|Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
|Director, Corporate Communications
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|John Stakel, 678-291-7901
|Senior Vice President – Treasurer
|[email protected]
