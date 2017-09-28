White House launches internal probe of private email use by senior aides: Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House has launched an internal investigation into the use of private email by senior aides, pulling batches of emails on the White House server to and from their private accounts, Politico reported on Thursday.
