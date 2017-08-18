White House lawyer Cobb predicts quick end to Mueller probe

(Reuters) – The White House lawyer brought in to deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election said he believed the focus of the probe was “narrow” and the aspects related to President Donald Trump should be completed before the end of the year.
