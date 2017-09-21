White House seen easing limits on drone strikes: NY Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is preparing to relax Obama-era rules on drone strikes and commando raids, paving the way for more frequent operations against Islamic State and other militant groups, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the internal deliberations.
