WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is expected to tell the Pentagon in coming days how to implement a ban on transgender people in the military, according to a memo that says the defense secretary may decide whether to remove service members based on their ability to deploy, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- White House to send memo to Pentagon soon on transgender ban - August 23, 2017
- Amazon deal for Whole Foods wins U.S. regulatory, shareholder approvals - August 23, 2017
- As Syria war tightens, U.S. and Russia military hotlines humming - August 23, 2017