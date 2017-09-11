Whitestone REIT to be Added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, Effective Prior to the Market Open on September 13, 2017

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — S&P Dow Jones Indices announced, after the closing bell on Friday, Sept 8th, that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will replace CDI Corp. (NYSE:CDI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index effective prior to the open on Wednesday, September 13th.

CEO Comments

Whitestone’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James C. Mastandrea commented, “We are very pleased to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600 Index as it serves as yet another milestone reached in our continued growth.” He added, “By meeting the rigorous financial investability criteria of the S&P Indices, the inclusion in the Small Cap 600 certainly further validates our story. We are excited that S&P Global recognized our growth trajectory, but more importantly, the viability and sustainability of our E-commerce resistant business model, which we believe will ultimately reward our shareholder base over the long term.” Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “I especially want to take this opportunity to congratulate and show my gratitude to the Whitestone team members. It was their hard work and dedication that took this firm from the turnaround story it was 10 years ago, to the successful growth story that it is today.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a Community-Centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality “E-commerce resistant” neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the respective communities which are not readily available online.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue” or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters, and include, without limitation, the Company’s beliefs and intentions regarding the impact and results of the disposition and transition to a pure-play retail REIT and other factors detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Whitestone REIT:

Kevin Reed

Director of Investor Relations

(713) 435-2219

[email protected]