Wildfire on edge of Los Angeles spreads after triggering evacuations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A wildfire on the northwest edge of Los Angeles spread rapidly on Saturday despite light rainfall, a day after it forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents and triggered the closure of a major highway.
