William Noble Rare Jewels Announces Moving Sale

Longtime Dallas Jeweler is Temporary Relocating to a Storefront Location in Highland Park Village While its New Showroom is Being Remodeled

All Jewelry is On Sale for 30% and Up to 60% Off

DALLAS, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Dallas jeweler William Noble Rare Jewels announced today a moving sale, which will continue until the end of May. William Noble will temporary relocate to a storefront location in Highland Park Village in early June, next to Ralph Lauren, while its new showroom is being remodeled. The new shop will be located in the same Highland Park Village tower but on the second floor and is slated to open mid 2018. Every collection is on sale for 30% and up to 60% off.

“As one of the longest standing merchants in Highland Park Village, this temporary move is an exciting time for us. We want to travel light as we briefly go back to our roots, when we started out as a storefront in Highland Park Village,” said Bill Noble, founder of William Noble Rare Jewels. “We will move into our new permanent home on the second floor of the tower in 2018, which will also be a special time for us because we will be celebrating our 35th anniversary,” he added.

The Highland Park Village tower on Preston Road, where the William Noble showroom currently resides on the third floor will be completely remodeled. The revamping includes a rooftop terrace and additional retail space and is designed to attract more guests to the tower. David Cadwallader will oversee the interior design of the new William Noble shop on the second floor of the tower.

Every piece of jewelry in the William Noble showroom is on sale, including:

The engagement ring collection, which includes classic, modern, bold, delicate and vintage rings crafted with the highest quality diamonds.

Important estate pieces curated based on beauty and rarity, including vintage and antique pieces as well as original David Webb, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Seaman Schepps, Van Cleef & Arpels and Raymond C. Yard jewelry.

Rare jewels that range from timeless, classic pieces to luxurious modern designs.

Latest spring arrivals, including flower motifs on earrings and rings, coral jewelry, carved emerald pieces, Art Deco designs, bejeweled statement rings, earrings and necklaces and more.

Mother’s Day gifts, including classic designs with diamonds and precious gemstones.

Graduation gifts to commemorate high school or college graduation.

“Whether you’re a collector, lover of jewelry or simply want to express your love to your loved one, this moving sale is a great opportunity to buy something beautiful and rare that will last a lifetime,” Bill Noble said.

About William Noble Rare Jewels

William Noble Rare Jewels offers extraordinary estate jewelry, exquisite diamonds and some of the rarest jewels to the world’s most discerning customers. Using knowledge, experience and leadership gained over the past 34 years, William Noble provides the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship and design in luxury jewelry. Situated in historic Highland Park Village in Dallas, TX, it is one of the largest estate jewelry dealers in the United States and specializes in one-of-a-kind pieces including antique, vintage and era pieces as well as iconic designs by Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and David Webb. William Noble is known for its devotion to supreme quality and expertise in quality design and for providing an unsurpassed level of discreet, warm and personalized service. Visit williamnoble.com for more information.

