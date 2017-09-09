Winds whip Florida Keys as Hurricane Irma turns sights northward

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) – Hurricane Irma turned its fury toward the Florida Keys on Saturday after setting off one of the largest evacuations of Americans from a storm and completing a destructive march along Cuba’s northern coast.
