Windstream Advances Position in Vertical Systems Group’s U.S. Ethernet Market Ranking for Third Year in a Row

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that for the third year in a row it has been recognized by leading analyst firm – Vertical Systems Group – in its mid-year Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD rankings. The new ranking moves Windstream up to seventh on the list, reflecting the company’s continued growth in the U.S. Ethernet market, as well as its ongoing investment in its national fiber networks.

“We are continuing to see growing demand for Ethernet services, particularly in areas where Windstream is targeting its strategic solutions,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Windstream’s investments in their local and national fiber networks have resulted in positive market share growth as reflected in our Mid-Year 2017 Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD rankings.”



Vertical Systems Group’s Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD is the industry’s foremost benchmark for measuring Ethernet Service Provider market presence. The firm calculates port shares using the base of enterprise installations of Ethernet services, plus input from surveys of Ethernet providers. The LEADERBOARD threshold is four percent or more of billable port installations.

“Windstream’s significant investment in expanding and enhancing our nationwide fiber-optic network is foundational to our constant and consistent progress in the Ethernet market,” said Mike Shippey, president of Windstream’s wholesale business unit. “I’m excited about Windstream’s climb in rank on Vertical Systems’s Group’s latest report.”

In recent years, Windstream has aggressively grown Ethernet market share and advanced from a Market Player (providers with port share below one percent) to the Challenge Tier (providers with between one percent and four percent of the U.S. retail Ethernet market), then moving to the LEADERBOARD in 2015. Vertical’s 2016 report found Windstream eighth on the list, moving up to seventh in the most recent ranking.

”This move up in our ranking affirms that our strategy of increasing the availability and quality of our Ethernet solutions is succeeding,” said Joseph Harding, executive vice president and enterprise chief marketing officer of Windstream. “Additionally, the report reflects that we are providing our customers – both wholesale and enterprise across the country – the solutions they need for their continued business growth and success.”

With recent acquisitions of both EarthLink and Broadview, Windstream’s long-haul fiber network has grown from 129,000 miles to more than 150,000 miles, featuring interconnections to partners via External Network to Network Interfaces (ENNIs) in 44 markets and several new routes within its coast-to-coast footprint. Aligning with its expansion strategy, Windstream has maintained constant focus on its Carrier Ethernet product, including highlights such as:

Significant investments in its Ethernet network to enable secure Layer 2 services, an expanded solutions portfolio and software defined networking (SDN) technologies that provide value-added customer benefits such as accelerated service delivery and on-demand services;

Achievement of the MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 certification, employing 146 Carrier Ethernet Certified Professionals (CECPs), the third most of U.S.-based service providers; and

Steady growth in on-net fiber buildings in top Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets across the country.

