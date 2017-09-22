Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota among states targeted by Russian hackers in 2016 race

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Wisconsin, Ohio and several other states said on Friday they were among 21 states that Russian government hackers targeted in an effort to sway the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump though no votes were changed.
