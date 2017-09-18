World Health Energy Holdings Inc. Announces HurryAp Instant App Builder at 10 Dollars a month

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Health Energy Holdings (OTC PINK:WHEN), a diversified Software, Energy and financial company www.worldhealthenergy.com www.whentrade.com announced today that it has amended pricing of its HurryAp Instant App Builder www.hurryap.com to 10 dollars a month. The 10 dollars a month includes the initial templates and tools from the simple-to-use HurryAp so that in 5 quick steps you can build your own App. It is native for any language. It also includes monthly hosting and ability to update and make ongoing changes to your online App. WHEN management feels that the pricing is extremely competitive for the product we are providing.

WHEN is a holding company its businesses include

1) General Software Development Company. First product to market is A Instant App builder www.hurryap.com

2) A financial online service and software company. www.whentrade.com

3) A green energy co utilizing Algae Tech see www.whengreenenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. WHEN will only own 70% of HurryAp and its revenues. WHEN has great potential but is not yet generating significant revenues. Although Forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking Statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual Results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

