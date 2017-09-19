Breaking News
World Health Energy Holdings Inc. Announces MYWHEN B.I.Y Web Builder 130 Billion market launch time  

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Health Energy Holdings (OTC PINK:WHEN), a diversified Software, Energy and financial company www.worldhealthenergy.com  www.whentrade.com announced today that it will launch the MYWHEN B.I.Y Build It Yourself web builder mid October 2017.

The global Web Building market is estimated at over 130 Billion. The MYWHEN B.I.Y  Build It Yourself web builder will include simplicity. A array of templates and suite of unique non restricted building options and hosting. Our initial price including hosting will be $2.99. Some of the unique features are: Full API, Full developers API with freedom to create your own design development and features, Affiliate system, Build your site as native in Android and IOS App and connect through www.hurryap.com, Ecommerce solutions.

Product launch coming soon at www.mywhen.com.
WHEN CEO Uri Tadelis said that the WHEN B.I.Y Web builder at great pricing has mass world potential.

3 WHEN is a holding company and its businesses include
1) General Software Development Company. First product to market is A Instant App builder www.hurryap.com Next product www.mywhen.com WHEN BIY web builder
2) A financial online service and software company. www.whentrade.com
3) A green energy co utilizing Algae Tech see www.whengreenenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. WHEN will only own 70% of Hurryap & Mywhen and its revenues. WHEN has great potential but is not yet generating significant revenues. Although Forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts:
World Health Energy Holdings, Inc
+1-862-289-0003
[email protected]

