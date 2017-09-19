World Health Energy Holdings Inc. Announces MYWHEN B.I.Y Web Builder 130 Billion market launch time  

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Health Energy Holdings (OTC PINK:WHEN), a diversified Software, Energy and financial company www.worldhealthenergy.com www.whentrade.com announced today that it will launch the MYWHEN B.I.Y Build It Yourself web builder mid October 2017.

The global Web Building market is estimated at over 130 Billion. The MYWHEN B.I.Y Build It Yourself web builder will include simplicity. A array of templates and suite of unique non restricted building options and hosting. Our initial price including hosting will be $2.99. Some of the unique features are: Full API, Full developers API with freedom to create your own design development and features, Affiliate system, Build your site as native in Android and IOS App and connect through www.hurryap.com, Ecommerce solutions.

Product launch coming soon at www.mywhen.com.

WHEN CEO Uri Tadelis said that the WHEN B.I.Y Web builder at great pricing has mass world potential.

3 WHEN is a holding company and its businesses include

1) General Software Development Company. First product to market is A Instant App builder www.hurryap.com Next product www.mywhen.com WHEN BIY web builder

2) A financial online service and software company. www.whentrade.com

3) A green energy co utilizing Algae Tech see www.whengreenenergy.com

