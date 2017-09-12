WSFS to Present at the 7th Annual Stephens Bank CEO Forum

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced that Mark A. Turner, Chairman, President and CEO of WSFS Bank and Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the 7th Annual Stephens Bank CEO Forum beginning Tuesday, September 19 in Little Rock, AR.

Presentation Materials: The presentation materials are expected to be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website, investors.wsfsbank.com at the end of business on Monday, September 18.

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2017, WSFS Financial Corporation had $6.82 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $17.40 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 76 offices located in Delaware (45), Pennsylvania (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Christiana Trust, WSFS Wealth Investments, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, West Capital Management, Powdermill Financial Solutions, Cash Connect®, WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.

