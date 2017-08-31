Xbrane Biopharma releases interim report for the period April – June 2017

Press release

2017-08-31

Xbrane Biopharma ABs interim report for the period April – June 2017 is now available on the Company’s website, www.xbrane.com.

April to June

Net sales SEK 4,514 thousand (1,032)

Total income SEK 4,700 thousand (1,108)

Earnings before tax SEK -9,388 thousand (-7,557)

Cash flow from current operations SEK -6,907 thousand (-8,842)

Earnings per share before dilution SEK -1.87 (-1.63)

Significant events during the second quarter

Xbrane reported positive comparative in-vivo effect data on Spherotide

Xbrane recruited Susanna Helgesen as new CFO / Head of Investor Relations

Xbrane raised SEK 20 million in a private placement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB as financial adviser

Xbrane launched a long term incentive program for its employees

Significant events after the second quarter

Spherotide was granted market authorization in Iran

The Board announces its intention to initiate the process of listing the Company’s shares at Nasdaq OMX’s Main list

About Xbrane

Xbrane is a commercial phase Swedish biopharmaceutical company specialized in biosimilars and long acting injectables. Xbrane has world leading expertise in developing generics for long acting injectable drugs and proprietary high-yield protein expression technology for the development of biosimilars. Xbrane’s headquarter is located in Stockholm and the company’s in-house research and development facilities are in Sweden and Italy. Xbrane is listed at Nasdaq First North since February 3rd, 2016 under the name XBRANE and Avanza Bank AB is Xbrane’s certified adviser. For more information see www.xbrane.com.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Åmark

Chief Executive Officer

M: +46 (0) 763-093 777

E: [email protected]

Susanna Helgesen

CFO/IR, Xbrane Biopharma AB

M: +46 (0) 708-278 636

E: [email protected]

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation no. 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 August 31, 2017.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f8a37c3-73cf-4e13-a0db-b9a1706eda3c

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8dd1106-b79d-4e15-8854-5b89d3ff7d7c