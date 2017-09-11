Breaking News
Home / Top News / Xbrane confirms order of Spherotide to value of SEK 8.5 million and more than 10,000 doses sold

Xbrane confirms order of Spherotide to value of SEK 8.5 million and more than 10,000 doses sold

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Press release
2017-09-11

Xbrane has confirmed an additional order of Spherotide from Pooyesh Darou, its partner in the Middle East, to a value of SEK 8.5 million to be delivered in Q4 2017. With this delivery Xbrane will meet its expected sales during 2017 of approximately SEK 20 million, as earlier communicated.

Spherotide was launched in Iran in July 2017 under the local brand name Microrelin® and since then more than 10,000 doses have been sold.

Martin Åmark, CEO of Xbrane comments: “We are pleased to see that the sales of Spherotide locally in Iran is ramping up so quickly and that the product has received a positive response. We are happy to meet our expected sales during 2017 and we are looking forward to further increasing them during 2018.”

About Xbrane
Xbrane is a commercial phase Swedish biopharmaceutical company specialized in biosimilars and long acting injectables. Xbrane has world leading expertise in developing generics for long acting injectable drugs and proprietary high-yield protein expression technology for the development of biosimilars. Xbrane’s headquarter is located in Solna outside of Stockholm and the company’s in-house research and development facilities are located in Sweden and Italy. Xbrane is listed at Nasdaq First North since February 3rd, 2016 under the name Xbrane and Avanza Bank AB is Xbrane’s certified adviser. For more information see www.xbrane.com.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Åmark
CEO
M: +46 (0) 763-093 777
E: [email protected]

Susanna Helgesen
CFO/IR, Xbrane Biopharma AB
M: +46 (0) 708-278 636
E: [email protected]

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 September 11, 2017.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/138e4f18-c7aa-493c-86fe-6dbd2e6e15eb

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.