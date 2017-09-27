Breaking News
XBT PROVIDER AB NOW PART OF THE COINSHARES GROUP

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

STOCKHOLM, September 27, 2017 – The Board of Directors of XBT Provider AB (Publ) (the “Issuer“) is pleased to announce that on September 25, 2017 ownership of all of the issued shares in the capital of the Issuer was acquired by CoinShares (Holdings) Limited (“CS(H)L“), a company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands which is the holding company of the CoinShares group.

Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited, which is the sole member in the former owner of the Issuer (XBT Partner AB) owns three quarters of the shares in the capital of CS(H)L. The Board would draw attention to other disclosures relating to CS(H)L which are contained in the Issuer’s Prospectus.

The Board is delighted that the Issuer is now a part of the CoinShares family, a move designed to allow a wide range of investors to grow with the CoinShares brand during a period in which the crypto-assets’ space continues to mature.

“As a Group, we are very excited to join the CoinShares brand, which currently represents the most diverse family of crypto-asset investment vehicles available. As the first bitcoin-tracking, exchange-traded notes in the world, we believe CoinShares, a family of pioneering crypto-asset products backed by a team with deep financial markets’ experience, is the perfect home for XBT Provider. The CoinShares team has an ambitious road-map which we believe aligns perfectly with our goals as an issuer and we look forward to continuing our mission together, to bring crypto-asset exposure to a wider range of investors,” says Laurent Kssis, Managing Director of XBT Provider AB, a CoinShares company.

ABOUT THE ISSUER
XBT Provider AB (Publ), a CoinShares company, is the Swedish-domiciled issuer of Bitcoin Tracker One and Bitcoin Tracker Euro (COINXBT:SS, COINXBE:SS, respectively). These trackers are designed to mirror the return of the underlying asset, bitcoin (in Swedish Kronor and Euro, respectively). In 2015, Bitcoin Tracker One became the first bitcoin-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm. Both certificates are available in 179 countries and are traded in the same manner as any other share or instrument listed on the Nasdaq exchange in Stockholm. The Issuer’s Prospectus is approved by the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen) and its products are listed on Nasdaq Nordic in Stockholm. XBT Provider AB (Publ) is not a licensed financial advisor. The views presented in this release are the opinions of the Board of XBT Provider AB (Publ) and no other party. Bitcoin is a volatile asset and its price (and the price of securities that are referenced to it) can move quickly. Prospective investors in the Issuer’s certificates should carefully consider the suitability of such an investment and, in connection with such a determination, should carefully read the Issuer’s latest Prospectus (including, in particular, the risk warnings set out therein).

CONTACT:
XBT Provider AB (Publ)
FITCH CARRERE
[email protected]   www.XBTProvider.com
[email protected]   www.CoinShares.co.uk

