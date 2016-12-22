XRX NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Xerox Corporation Investors of Important December 23 Deadline in Class Action – XRX

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Xerox Corporation common stock (NYSE:XRX) from April 23, 2012 through October 23, 2015, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 23, 2016 lead plaintiff deadline the in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Xerox investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements to investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Xerox’s existing Health Enterprise projects were experiencing major delays and cost overruns; (2) Xerox would be unable to deliver Health Enterprise implementations at sustainable profits; and (3) as a result, Xerox’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2016. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

