YogaWorks Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YogaWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA), one of the largest and fastest growing providers of high quality yoga instruction in the U.S., today announced that the company’s conference call to review its second quarter 2017 financial results will be broadcast live over the internet on Thursday, September 21, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.yogaworks.com under the Investor Relations section and will remain available for 30 days following the live call. A replay will also be available two hours following the call through October 5, 2017, via telephone at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) by entering the replay pin 13670114.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing providers of high quality yoga instruction in the U.S, with 52 studios in seven regional markets. Through its studios, the Company offers yoga classes, integrated fitness classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. In addition to its studio locations, YogaWorks offers online instruction through its MyYogaWorks web platform, which provides subscribers with a highly curated catalog of over 1,000 yoga and meditation classes. YogaWorks strives to make yoga accessible to everybody and offers a wide range of class styles for people of all ages and abilities. The Company’s 50 studio locations saw over 3 million student visits in 2016. More information is available at www.yogaworks.com.

CONTACT: Contact Investors Jean Fontana, ICR, Inc. 646-277-1200 [email protected] Media Alecia Pulman, Brittany Fraser, or John Kell, ICR, Inc. 646-277-1200 [email protected]