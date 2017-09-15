Breaking News
Yoko Ono Lennon and the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus “Come Together” to Support NYC Schools

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yoko Ono Lennon has announced the return to NYC of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus (LennonBus.org), the non-profit 501(c)(3) mobile music and video production studio, for a month-long tour September 15 – October 14.

Entitled Come Together: NYC, this year’s residency, the fourth annual, takes the state-of-the-art Lennon Bus studios to schools and public events across the city where students, visitors and guest mentors will create original music, videos, poetry, photos, and art. Throughout the month, the Lennon Bus will also be working with schools using a new curriculum entitled Come Together, powered by Nearpod which is designed to get students engaged in discussions and creative activities around peace.

“John would be very proud to know that this project encourages young people everywhere to embrace their creativity, and share their ideas for peace. I am so happy to be celebrating the Bus’ 20th year,” said Yoko Ono Lennon.

The NYC initiative has been produced in association with Canon U.S.A., Inc., Juniper Networks, Nearpod, the NYC Council, the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs, the NY State Assembly, Securematics, Other World Computing (OWC), and the Meadows Music & Arts Festival.

Launching on September 15th from the steps of New York City Hall, the Lennon Bus’ NYC residency kicks off with announcements about the many school stops and events planned with the support of Congressman Joe Crowley, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Speaker of the NYC Council Melissa Mark-Viverito, and City Council Members Daniel Dromm, Corey Johnson, Karen Koslowitz, Paul Vallone, Rory Lancman, Elizabeth Crowley, Mark Levine, Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, Stephen Levin, Jimmy Van Bramer, and Barry Grodenchik as well as 2017 Lennon Bus Ambassador funk legend and music education advocate Bootsy Collins and Uni (Kemp Muhl, Nico Fuzz,  David Strange) whose debut single will be coming out on Sean Ono Lennon’s Chimera Music record label on November 17.

“We are excited to welcome the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus back to New York. Their work inspires learning and reminds us of the important role music plays in the education of our students. John Lennon was embraced as a true New Yorker and this initiative is a great way to ensure his extraordinary legacy lives on today,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In celebration of John Lennon’s 77th birthday, during its residency the Lennon Bus will host a “Come Together” family block party in Jackson Heights with celebrity guests, live musical performances, DJ and production workshops for kids, tours of the Lennon Bus and the Canon U.S.A. photo booth.

“At Nearpod, we create interactive and inventive curriculum that prepares kids for the unique world they’re entering,” explained Guido Kovalskys, CEO of Nearpod. “It’s an honor to collaborate with the Lennon Bus and make the Come Together lessons, which will inspire students’ creativity and help kids reflect on what peace and tolerance means for them.”

Students onboard the Lennon Bus will receive an exclusive look into the latest in music products, audio, video and broadcast technologies, Canon cameras and lenses, and career paths, and hear first-hand from the engineers who live and work on board the multi-million dollar networked facility that travels 10 months a year throughout the U.S. Participants will spend a full day developing an original project, creating the music, video, and images needed to take their ideas from concept to delivery.

