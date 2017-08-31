Breaking News
Home / Top News / Youth For Human Rights Celebrates International Youth Day with Park Festival

Youth For Human Rights Celebrates International Youth Day with Park Festival

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, September 2nd, Youth for Human Rights Florida, a group supported by the Church of Scientology, is hosting a festival to celebrate the United Nations’ International Youth Day. The festival is from 5:00-8:00pm at the Osceola Courtyard on the corner of Fort Harrison Ave. and Drew Street.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ef5f851-90a1-4193-a132-81952d3bb3b2

“We’re doing this to get youth in the community involved and to raise their awareness of their human rights,” said Ms. Emma Ashton, the Executive Director for Youth for Human Rights Florida. “We aim to create advocates for tolerance and peace. Youth are our next generation – they will be the ones creating peace in the future.”

The festival includes a bouncy house, basketball, live entertainment, temporary tattoos, carnival games and plenty of complimentary food. Guests will also be able to participate in painting rocks in the theme of human rights.

International Youth Day was established on December 17th, 1999 by the United Nations. The day is dedicated to celebrating young people’s contributions to conflict prevention and transformation as well as social justice and sustainable peace. It is celebrated to encourage youth to be constituents in ensuring the success of both peacekeeping and peace building efforts.

“We invite all to come celebrate Youth Day with us,” said Ms. Ashton. “Youth will have a lot of fun while learning important and necessary values that they will carry with them for their lives.”

For more information about the festival or to get involved with Youth for Human Rights Florida, please contact them at (727) 467-6960 or [email protected]

About Youth for Human Rights Florida:

Youth for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Youth for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

CONTACT: Dylan Pires
(727) 467-6860
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.