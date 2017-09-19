Zai Lab Limited Announces Upsizing of U.S. Initial Public Offering of ADSs

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) announces its intent to upsize its U.S. initial public offering of American depositary shares (“ADSs”). Zai Lab now plans to offer and sell 8,000,000 ADSs. In addition, Zai Lab intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 ADSs.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy ADSs or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of ADSs in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Contact:
Zai Lab
Jonathan Wang
+86 21 6163 2588
