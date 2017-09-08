ZEBRA NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zebra Technologies Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZBRA

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from March 17, 2015 through May 9, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 25, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zebra investors under the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Zebra’s business, prospects and financial results. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that Zebra had understated its income taxes through the end of 2015, underaccrued certain 2015 estimates, in particular with respect to its sales commission plan, and overstated the net realizable value of trade receivables acquired in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Motorola’s Enterprise division. Zebra also failed to disclose the impact of material weaknesses identified in its internal controls and procedures over financial reporting and disclosure, which caused the misstatements and rendered the Company’s financial guidance for 2015 and the first and second quarters of 2016 materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2017.

