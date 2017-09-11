Zephyr Real Estate Agents Contribute to Hurricane Harvey Charities

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zephyr Real Estate, long known for its dedication to giving back to its community, also reaches out beyond the Bay Area in times of need across the country and around the world through agent contributions and matching funds.

With rainfall from Hurricane Harvey topping 50 inches, much of Houston and the stretch eastward into Louisiana, whole cities and towns are/were under water. At last count 39 lives have been lost, and survivors face hurdles that reach far into the future. At the heart of the disaster are heart-warming accounts of neighbors helping neighbors and volunteers taking their personal boats out among the stranded to offer transport or supplies.

Many charitable funds are in place to receive donations where the maximum benefit may be utilized. Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The Houston Food Bank, Houston Humane Society, and other authentic organizations are collecting resources for what is termed the most hurricane devastation in history.

Zephyr Real Estate is matching donations from its agents and employees who contribute to these and other validated relief efforts of their choosing. Agents and staff are encouraged to donate and bring their receipts to the main office so that the matching funds may be sent.

“I’m so happy to see my company doing matching funds for the hurricane relief effort,” commented Melody Foster, Vice President of Marketing. “Having my donation to Team Rubicon USA get an extra donation boost helps it have even greater impact. Thanks Zephyr!”

“I’m so proud to work for a company that is matching our donations to provide extra support for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” added Noriko Williams, Vice President-Administration & Relocation Services.

Everyone is encouraged to give generously in this time of crisis. “Our hearts are with Houston and all the communities impacted by the devastation of the hurricane,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s President.

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo County and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
