Zephyr Real Estate Agents Set Record-High Sale in Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zephyr Real Estate agents set a new record in the recent sale – and purchase – of a home in Bernal Heights. The listing agents, Carren Shagley and Jennifer Burden. sold the home for a record-setting $3.85 Million. The buyer’s agents, Jessica Rucker and Jen Schwartz, brought their clients to the table, and the deal was made, resulting in the highest sales price of a property in Bernal Heights ever.

The Montcalm Street property has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, all finely appointed with luxury finishes and fixtures. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with custom cabinetry and Miele appliances. The living room opens to a wraparound terrace complete with views out to the Bay. The roof deck affords even more scenic vistas. To bring it all together, an elevator connects all levels. The residence is ideally situated for luxury living and elegant entertaining.

Bernal Heights is a distinctive neighborhood that maintains a small-town charm while still convenient to big city amenities. A hotbed for artists, dining and entrepreneurs, this community even boasts its own newspaper. Lots of parks, easy transit and freeway access make this showplace a showstopper.

“Working with buyers to find their dream home is an honor and a joy. We really enjoy the process of getting to know our clients, their needs and vision for their home,” commented Jen Schwartz. “The satisfaction that you get from finding ‘the one’ is a wonderful feeling.”

This new record should come as no surprise since Zephyr is No. 1 in sales in Bernal Heights with 15 percent of the market share. This is 50 percent higher than its closest competitor for that area. Zephyr leads both in listings sold as well as buyers in Bernal Heights.

For those that missed out on this Bernal Heights home, there’s another chance at Bernal luxury. The Shagley Team has another listing coming on market. The four-bedroom home with over 3,000 square feet at 18 Prospect Avenue is listed for $3.25 Million. Contact [email protected] or [email protected] for details.

Shagley, Burden, Rucker and Schwartz all work from Zephyr’s Noe Valley office located at 4040 24th Street in San Francisco. They may be reached at 415.695.7707.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo County and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

